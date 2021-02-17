The significance of Prince Harry’s bracelet in the pregnancy announcement photo

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they were expecting their second child on Valentine’s Day, with the cutest announcement: ‘We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.’

Alongside the statement, they released a stunning black and white shot, taken remotely by the couple’s photographer friend Misan Harriman, showing Meghan lying down with her head in Harry’s lap, while Harry smiles down at her.

Taken in the couple’s garden, it was full of significance, from the tree behind them representing the tree of life, to the special meaning behind Meghan’s dress.

And it looks like Meghan’s isn’t the only outfit with significance, as royal fans have pointed out that Prince Harry’s silver bracelet could be a sweet nod to his later mother, Princess Diana.

The Prince has been wearing similar bracelets for years, and it’s thought he first bought this during his first visit to Africa in 1997, shortly after the death of his mother.

He told Town & Country in a 2017 interview, ‘I first came in 1997, straight after my mum died. My dad told my brother and me to pack our bags—we were going to Africa to get away from it all. My brother and I were brought up outdoors. We appreciate the countryside; we appreciate nature and everything about it. But it became more…’