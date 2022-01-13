Fans are saying Meghan Markle’s veil foreshadowed her future

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It’s been two years since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they were leaving the royal family to pursue their own projects, almost two years after their wedding in May 2018.

Now some royal fans are saying the veil she wore on her wedding day might have foreshadowed the events to come.

At the time, Clare Waight Keller told The Royal Family Channel, ‘The veil was a really big part of the story for me. We talked about what we wanted to do in terms of embracing some of the royal connections in there, and a lot of the work that she’s going to probably do in the future is probably going to be connected to the Commonwealth.’

‘Part of the discussions around the veil was “What were we going to do?” Would it be a lace edge, border, and I said “wouldn’t it be amazing if we took the 53 countries of the Commonwealth and embroidered the flower and some flora and fauna from each one of those and they would go up the aisle – that journey up the aisle with you?” It’s a wonderful embracing aspect of the whole ceremony.’

This was a beautiful way for the bride to embrace her new home, and to throw herself into official duties, which included a tour of Australia, New Zealand and Scotland.

Of course, we all know she stepped away from those duties to move to American with Prince Harry and a then baby Archie (they’ve since welcomed daughter Lilibet).

Some are seeing that this was reflected in the modern design of the veil, symbolising the changes the Duchess wanted to bring to the monarchy. Clare revealed at the time, ‘I think with Meghan, she’s so modern and fresh, and I think that’s part of what she wanted to be on her wedding day’.