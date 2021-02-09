Meghan Markle wore a special necklace for her first appearance this year

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Duchess of Sussex made her first official appearance of the year alongside Prince Harry this weekend, over Zoom naturally, to attend a poetry class by Get Lit Poet, who support young poets, in honour of Black History Month.

Both are said to be fans of poetry, and Meghan even shared some of her favourite lines with the group, a post on Get Lit Poet’s feed revealed.

It said, ‘We’ve saved the best for last! Guess who surprised our poetry class this weekend?! It was the best weekend EVER! Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were magic and kind and interested in poetry! The Duchess even shared some of her favorite poetry lines. We are so grateful for their visit in honor of Black History Month. It goes down as most epic experience in Get Lit history.’

The Duchess looked stunning in a powder blue shirt, which she teamed with a delicate necklace, and while the image is quite small, it looks like it’s one of her favourites: the letter A on a delicate gold chain.

Meghan was first spotted wearing the adorable trinket, clearly a nod to her son Archie, at Wimbledon in 2019, and it’s lovely to see her wearing it again.