Meghan Markle paid a special tribute to Princess Diana this weekend

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may have returned to Los Angeles after their New York trip, but we’re still pouring over every little detail of their trip, and of course that includes their wardrobes.

Sharp tailoring and colour-coordinating aside, the pair made sure to add special touches to their outfits.

Prince Harry accessorised with a sweet not to Archie, while Meghan Markle debuted a new diamond ring which may or may not be a present to celebrate the birth of her daughter.

And it turns out the Duchess also paid tribute to Princess Diana, but you may have missed it. The moment happened when the pair arrived at Saturday’s Global Citizen Live event, where they would go on to urge global governments to make the vaccine accessible to all.

They were papped on their way in, and Meghan was seen carrying a Lady Dior bag, which was named after the late royal as she loved it so much and carried it everywhere.

It was first given to her in September 1995 by France’s First Lady, Bernadette Chirac, on the occasion of her visit to the Cézanne exhibition at the Grand Palais in Paris, sponsored by the LVMH group.

She loved it so much she ordered it in several colours, and was photographed carrying it around the world in the subsequent year. So much so, that Dior decided to rename it ‘Lady Dior’, with her blessing of course.