Meghan apparently gave Kate this bracelet after her wedding

A lot has been said about Meghan Markle’s comments about Kate Middleton on Oprah, where the Duchess finally addressed those rumours that she made Kate cry over the flower girl dresses at her wedding to Prince Harry.

She said, ‘The reverse happened. A few days before the wedding, she was upset about something — yes, the issue was correct, about the flower girl dresses — and it made me cry and it really hurt my feelings.’

‘She apologised, and she brought me flowers and a note apologising, which is what I would do if I knew that I hurt someone…to just take accountability for it,’ she explained.

Since the interview, Kate Middleton has reportedly sent gifts to Meghan Markle in an attempt to rebuild their friendship, and it sounds like she isn’t the only one.

Andrew Morton, author of Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, reveals the Duchess of Sussex sent her sister-in-law a bracelet as a peace offering after the wedding.

‘The spat concerning the bridesmaids’ outfits now behind them, Meghan had since given Kate and her six closest friends gold bracelets designed by Californian jeweller Lisette Polny as a thank-you for their help and support,’ he wrote.

‘It was an elegant peace offering, both women professional enough to know that there was no gain in showing dissent or disdain,’ he added.

Of course, none of this has been confirmed by the royals, who don’t tend to comment on such issues, but it’s a lovely gesture nonetheless.