This is what Marilyn Monroe’s dress designer has to say about Kim K wearing her dress

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It’s been a couple of weeks since the Met Gala, but we’re all still talking about Kim Kardashian’s Marilyn Monroe dress. To quickly refresh your memory, the entrepreneur borrowed the iconic gown the late actor wore to sing Happy Birthday to JFK in 1962.

She is the only person to ever wear it apart from Marilyn herself, and lost wait to fit into it, since the dress could not be altered. It had to be handled with white gloves, and she only wore it for a few minutes on the red carpet, before changing into a decoy dress to avoid damaging the original.

While some thought she looked incredible, others thought her weight loss to fit into it was a little extreme, or that the dress should have been left to be admired in its museum. Now, the designer of the dress himself has waded in on the debate.

Bob Mackie was a couturier for Paramount Studios, and designed the crystal-covered gown at the tender age of 23, without realising it was for Marilyn. He told Entertainment Weekly, ‘I thought it was a big mistake.’

He expanded, ‘[Marilyn] was a goddess. A crazy goddess, but a goddess. She was just fabulous. Nobody photographs like that. And it was done for her. It was designed for her. Nobody else should be seen in that dress.’

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

Mackie added that having the dress out of its controlled environment would no doubt have damaged it, since things like oxygen would be detrimental to its preservation.