Kate Middleton’s favourite high street brand has just launched wedding dresses

One of Kate Middleton’s favourite fashion brands, L.K.Bennett, has launched a gorgeous bridalwear collection today, and you’re going to want to own every single piece, wedding or no wedding (white dresses for summer? Yes please).

The capsule is part of the high street brand’s spring/summer 22 collection, and comprises four wedding dresses, shoes and accessories including bags and jewellery.

Although there are only four styles of gowns, they should pretty much cover you for any scenario, whether it’s for a pre-wedding party, a church wedding, town hall ceremony or destination wedding.

You have the Colette dress, a slinky 20s-inspired sleeveless silk dress, the Lila, an ankle-length lace gown with cinched waist and puff sleeves, the Lovette, a 70s style high neck embroidered dress and the Harlow, a minimal button-up satin style.

A range of pearl, feather, satin, bejewelled and metallic accessories complement the looks effortlessly.

LEILANI CREAM LACE WEDDING SHOES, £259

A dressy take on a classic court, this is crafted in Spain from cream floral lace, and has a pointed toe, a sleek shape with piping trim detail and an 80mm shapely stiletto heel. View Deal

LUCIANA SILVER LEATHER WEDDING CLUTCH BAG, £199

Crafted in Spain from silver leather, this clutch has an embellished buckle to the front, a hidden press stud fastening and a detachable chain shoulder strap. View Deal

KIARA IVORY FEATHER HEADBAND, £129

A statement wedding hair accessory, the Kiara feather headband is hand-crafted in Britain from playful ivory feathers and satin. View Deal

For brides on a budget, the prices are incredibly attractive, with dresses starting at just £799 and going up to £1,299. Accessories start at £49 for a hair clip. What’s not to love?

Although the Duchess of Cambridge of course got married in a custom Alexander McQueen dress, she has worn L.K.Bennett during official engagements for years, and is particularly fond of the brand’s dresses and shoes.