The story behind Kristen Stewart’s vintage gown on the new Diana poster

Yesterday marked the 24th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death, and a few days before that, a trailer and poster for the highly anticipated Spencer movie was released.

The film, which debuts at the Venice Film Festival this week, follows Diana’s last Christmas as a Royal family member in 1991, as she prepares to tell Prince Charles that she’s leaving him.

It stars Kristen Stewart in the titular role, and from what we’ve glimpsed so far, it’s all looking very promising, and that’s not even touching on the fashion.

The trailer shows the actress in an array of gorgeous outfits, from Diana’s signature two-piece suits to over-the-top ballgowns for the more formal affairs.

One such gown is the one featured on the poster, and it has a pretty incredible story of craftsmanship behind it. According to WWD, the beige organza evening gown, embellished with gold and silver sequins arranged in a floral pattern, is the echo of a dress presented from Chanel’s spring 1988 couture collection.

The dress was re-made for Spencer in the house’s atelier and required an impressive 1,034 hours of work by five seamstresses. Kristen Stewart is also seen in a vintage red checkered Chanel suit in the trailer for the movie, recreating the look Princess Diana wore on Christmas Day 1993.