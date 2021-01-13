This sustainable capsule collection is what your January needs

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If you’re looking for that little bit of motivation to get you out of your tracksuit bottoms this lockdown, I’ve got just the collection for you.

Introducing the second collaboration between style influencer Jessie Bush and direct-to-consumer label KITRI, which follows the success of their summer 2020 collection (the Margot dress had a thousand-strong waiting list).

This new collection is all about capturing the current zeitgeist, mixing fun items with everyday heroes. Jessie worked with KITRI founder Haeni Kim during lockdown to create a collection of twenty pieces consisting of vintage inspired dresses, outsized overshirts, easy knits and mini-skirts.

As usual, each piece has been made in limited quantities so that it not only feels like a forever item, but it cuts down on waste too. The brand also introduced a pre-order option this summer to create an equilibrium between supply and demand and aiming to create a slower way or producing. That’s something we can all get behind right now.

The collection launches on the 31st January (join the waitlist here to be notified as soon as it lands) and prices go from £49 to £285.

Here, Haeni and Jessie share their ultimate lockdown tips as well as their favourite pieces from the collection.

Haeni Kim

What are your lockdown style tips?

I went through different phases of style since the first lockdown in March last year but in general, I find that anything that’s comfortable but also reflective of my ‘normal’ personal style has helped me feel at my best. I have been wearing lots of roomy, brightly printed ‘house’ dresses in the summer, and cosy but colourful knitwear & tracksuits as the weather has got colder.

I particularly enjoyed wearing our 3-piece knitwear sets (Lorna set and the Beth set) and I can’t wait to wear the bright fuchsia hoody and jogger set with chic camel drawstrings from the KITRI x Jessie Bush collaboration – so soft and super comfy! I think we all just have to do whatever it takes to help us get through these challenging times and if that means you want to put on a glitzy dress to walk around the house once in a while, so be it!

Favourite piece from the collection and why?

It’s really difficult to pick a favourite from the collection but I love the Sam Trench Coat (pictured above), a classic wardrobe staple inspired by men’s classic trench coats but with a twist – the vibrant yellow checked lining and contrast yellow stitching. Another favourite is the Cat Space-Dye knitted dress in sunset orange ombre with flared cuffs, which would be perfect for the first night out whenever the lockdown eventually ends in the UK.

Jessie Bush

Lockdown style tips?

It goes without saying that comfort is king; there’s no need to be buttoning up your favourite pair of jeans only to unbutton them the moment you sit down (on the couch). Although I’ve learned the hard way that there’s a fine line between feeling comfy, and feeling somewhat disheveled. So although I’ve been pretty much living in sweats 24/7, I still make an effort to wash my hair, do my full skincare routine, and then pull on my ’nice’ track pants (rather than the raggedy pair I’ve had since I was 22).

And then when I’m heading out for my daily walk, I’ll layer up with a slouchy knit, my favourite coat and some cool boots. During lockdown the days start to blend into one, so even though I could easily stay in my PJs until midday, I do find maintaining a routine, getting dressed, and rotating my wardrobe helps me feel like Tuesday isn’t actually Sunday.

And when I can bring myself to wear something other than trackies, I opt for anything comfy and loose; cosy knits, oversized shirts and lots of cool house dresses. I know minimalism has really sunk its teeth into fashion of late – but I’m always a fan of colour – it’s an instant mood booster, however frivolous. Wear every colour in the rainbow, I say.

Favourite piece from the collection and why?

If I have to choose; I have two favourites, and for entirely different reasons. The Sam Trench because it’s a true classic with the perfect silhouette, and the Joni Dress for its vintage (pictured above), almost Victorian feel – complete with a belted waist and high collar. I’ll be wearing it with heavy tread boots for now, and then black strappy sandals come spring.