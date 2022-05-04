Kim Kardashian shared a behind the scenes look at her Marilyn Monroe dress

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

There has been a lot of controversy surrounding Kim Kardashian’s Marilyn Monroe dress at the Met Gala, not least because the already petite reality star and entrepreneur revealed she had to lose 16lbs to fit into the dress, so cut carbs and sugar for three weeks (don’t worry, she had a pizza and doughnut party at her hotel to make up for it).

Extreme diets aside, there is no denying the beauty of the gown, which the late actress and singer wore to the White House in 1962 when she famously sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to President John F. Kennedy.

As you can imagine, wearing such an iconic piece of fashion history comes with a lot of responsibilities, so Kim actually wore a decoy dress after the red carpet, to avoid any food or drink spills on the original.

Speaking to Vogue she said: ‘I would never want to sit in it or eat in it or have any risk of any damage to it.’

Speaking about the whole ensemble and her inspiration, she said: ‘The idea really came to me after the gala in September last year. I thought to myself, what would I have done for the American theme if it had not been the Balenciaga look? What’s the most American thing you can think of? And that’s Marilyn Monroe.’

Luckily, Ripley’s Believe It or Not! museum, which bought the dress for $4.8 million in 2015, were happy to lend it to her, and she is the only other person to wear it apart from Marilyn.

Naturally, Kim took to her Instagram to give us a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her getting ready for the event. You’ll notice she wore white gloves to keep it pristine, and as she was a fair bit shorter than the singer, she wore super high heels to avoid tripping on the hem.

That, plus the tightness of the gown, explain why Kim had to take such small steps on the red carpet.

Ripley’s also shared a video of Kim trying on the gown for the first time.