Kate wore a sweet nod to her children in video about parenting

Kate Middleton made a video appearance yesterday from her Anmer Hall home, to discuss the struggles of parenting during the pandemic with fellow parents.

She told them during the call, ‘You have the day-to-day elements of being a parent but in lockdown we have had to take on additional roles that others in our communities would have supported us with. I feel pulled in so many directions. You try your best with everything but I do feel exhausted.’

The Duchess also joked about her children recoiling in horror when she had to cut their hair, and that she got great support from her husband Prince William.

She urged fellow struggling parents to ‘reach out to loved ones and friends’ if they need help.

For the call, Kate donned a blazer and dark green jumper, which she fittingly accessorised with a necklace that was a tribute to her children, Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte.

The gold coin necklace by Daniella Draper, which cost just over £1,000 and that she’s worn on several occasions, is engraved with the initials of each of her children.

So even when they’re not in the room with her, they’re always close by.