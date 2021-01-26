Did Kate Middleton break the rules by wearing this after Christmas?

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Yesterday the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made a special video appearance by way of Instagram to celebrate Burns Night.

The pair teamed up with NHS Charities Together to Tayside NHS staff with a special Burns lunch to thank them for their hard work during the pandemic.

‘We know Burns Night is a special evening for Scots around the world,’ William said, with Kate adding, ‘Sadly this year is a little different’.

They thanked staff for ‘all the work you’re doing and the sacrifice you’re making’, see the full video below.

The Duchess looked extra chic in a red tartan dress, no doubt a nod to the Scottish celebration, which she previously wore to a Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace in 2019.

She accessorised it with the Simone Rocha pearl earrings she’s been spotted wearing a lot lately. It’s thought they were a Christmas present.

However some purists said she potentially broke fashion rules by wearing tartan after Christmas, as it’s generally considered to be a more festive fabric.

PEOPLE‘s Senior Style Editor Brittany Talarico told the publication, ‘It’s an unwritten style rule that red, tartan plaids are reserved for the holiday season. Kate’s look feels more Christmas card ready and less January Zoom appropriate.’

That said, there are no guidelines from the Palace on wearing the print after the festive season, so I’m pretty sure she got away with that one.