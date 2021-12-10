Kate Middleton subtly paid tribute to Prince Philip at her carol concert

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Kate Middleton was supported by her friends as she hosted a special festive carol event at Westminster Abbey this week, during which she shared a very important Christmas message.

Within the programme for the concert, Kate shared a heartfelt festive message, writing about the “importance of simply being together” and “how loving and feeling a sense of belonging to one another can provide comfort in tough times.”

So it’s perhaps of no small significance that her outfit choice was a subtle nod to her late grandfather-in-law, Prince Philip.

The Duchess looked suitably festive in a red Catherine Walker coat, which featured an oversized bow at the collar. If it looked familiar to you, it’s because she also owns a black version of it.

She last wore it, as you might have guessed, for Prince Philip’s funeral on 17th April 2021. Of course, it could well be that she simply loves the design of the coat, but since her message was all about family and being together, it’s nice to think she did it on purpose.

You can’t buy the coat online, since Catherine Walker doesn’t have an e-store, however I have found some alternative coats with bows for you, if you would like to emulate Catherine’s style.

Kate accessorised her coat with a pair of stunning sapphire and diamond fringe earrings, which she borrowed from the Queen.

The art deco style gems used to belong to the Queen Mother, who passed away at the age of 101 in 2002, so in these small ways, the Duchess paid tribute to several members of the royal family.