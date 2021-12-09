Kate Middleton has shared a very special Christmas message

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Duchess of Cambridge reminds us of the importance of “simply being together” in “tough times”

Last night Kate Middleton hosted a special Christmas carol event at Westminster Abby. The Together at Christmas event saw guests — including several members of the Royal Family — come together to recognise those that have supported their communities during the pandemic.

Within the programme for the concert, Kate shared a heartfelt festive message, writing about the “importance of simply being together” and “how loving and feeling a sense of belonging to one another can provide comfort in tough times.”

She continued: “Christmas is a time when we can reflect on the past, listen to one another, focus on the relationships that nurture us and build our resilience, so we can look forward to a brighter shared future. My hope is that this service creates a moment for us to do this together. Over the next hour we will celebrate the power of this time of year. And I wish you all the very best for the year ahead.”

Kate also wrote about the impact of Covid-19, and the incredible kindness and support that she has seen among communities grappling with the pandemic. “In our roles, William and I are so fortunate to meet and spend time with phenomenal people across the country who day-in day-out support individuals and families,” read her message.

“And over the past two years, we have been truly inspired by countless people who have brought their communities together through simple acts of love and kindness. This Carol Service is our small way of recognising the inspiring contribution so many of you have made.”

To watch the Christmas concert, tune in to ITV on Christmas Eve at 7.30pm.