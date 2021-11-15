Kate Middleton paid tribute to the Queen and Princess Diana on Remembrance Sunday

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Yesterday saw the royals attend the National Service Of Remembrance At The Cenotaph, minus the Queen who sadly had to pull out due to ill health.

Prince William and Prince Charles laid wreaths for fallen soldiers, while the royal women, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, looked on from the Cenotaph balcony overlooking the ceremony, as is tradition.

Kate paid tribute to Her Majesty by stepping into her place, at the centre of the balcony between the two other royals.

For the solemn occasion, she donned the same black Alexander McQueen coat dress she wore to the same ceremony in 2018, which she adorned with her famous three poppies – though she added a fourth bejewelled one to the collection this year.

She accessorised with a hat and beautiful pearl drop earrings, which used to belong to Princess Diana.

The Collingwood Pearl Earrings were a wedding present to the late royal by Collingwood jewellers in London, and she wore them as part of her ‘going away’ outfit when she left for her honeymoon on the evening of her wedding day.

She wore them on many occasions throughout her life, including the evening she donned her Revenge Dress at the Serpentine gallery.

That very evening, Prince William admitted on TV to his affair with Camilla.