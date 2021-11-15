Concerns rise for the Queen after her Remembrance Day absence

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Windsors are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with the royals never failing to make headlines.

It has recently been the Queen’s health that has made the most news, with Her Majesty forced to cancel engagements after spending a night in hospital, and encouraged to rest for the next couple of weeks.

‘Following advice to rest, The Queen has been undertaking light duties at Windsor Castle,’ Buckingham Palace announced in a statement.

‘The doctors have advised that Her Majesty can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time, including some virtual Audiences, but not to undertake any official visits,’ a later statement explained.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson insisted that The Queen was determined to attend the Remembrance Day service, but sadly Her Majesty had to cancel her appearance the morning of the event due to ill health.

‘The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today’s Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph,’ Buckingham Palace announced in a statement. ‘Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service.’

The announcement has unsurprisingly sparked national concern for The Queen, with the palace said to be inundated with well wishes for Her Majesty.

We’re sending our thoughts to Her Majesty and hoping she continues her speedy recovery!