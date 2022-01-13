You can now buy Kate Middleton’s exact eternity ring

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Obsessed with Kate Middleton’s ring? And no, I’m not talking about her iconic sapphire engagement ring, as stunning as it is. I’m referring to the diamond eternity band she was given by Prince William after the birth of Prince George in 2013.

It was purchased from Annoushka in London, with the jewellers revealing that the royal had someone come into the Chelsea boutique on Cadogan Gardens to purchase the ring as a gift after the baby was born.

At the time it set him back just under £1,000, though with inflation, the ring now costs £1,500. It was sold out for a while, but it’s now been re-stocked, should you wish to treat yourself. The Eclipse Diamond Eternity Ring is made in 18ct white gold, and is hand set with 0.23 ct sparkling white diamonds.

It’s a classic that will definitely stand the test of time, and will no doubt be passed down through the generations.

You can wear it on its own, or a la Kate, to complement an engagement ring and wedding band.

Prince William is said to have gotten a ‘push present’ for his wife after the birth of each of their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

After Princess Charlotte’s birth, she was given a pair of Kiki McDonough diamond and amethyst drop earrings, though we aren’t sure what she received after her third child’s birth.