Can we please talk about JLo’s killer outfit at the VMAs?

With red carpet events such as the MTV VMAs, we would normally do a round-up of all the best looks of the night, but to be honest, this year there was no competition whatsoever. Jennifer Lopez made a surprise appearance and just blew them all out of the water.

So please consider this your JLo appreciate news of the day. Having made her first official appearance with Ben Affleck at the Venice Film Festival since they officially rekindled their romance, the singer jetted back to the US for the event.

And boy did she make sure she made an entrance. The 52-year-old chose a crop top and mini skirt by London-based designed David Koma for the occasion.

The black high-neck top featured a lace-up insert on the chest, while the silver skirt sequin skirt also featured revealing panels up each thigh and hip. She finished off her look with some barely-there black sandals.

Tbilisi-born David Koma is known for his ultra-body contouring silhouette, creating sculptural statement dresses inspired by the feminine form.

Recent celebrity fans include Beyonce, Willow Smith, Florence Pugh, Dua Lipa, Ciara and Edie Campbell. Based on JLo’s VMAs outfit, I expect there will be plenty more to add to the list.