How Meghan Markle broke boundaries with her wedding dress

Kate isn’t the only royal who broke tradition with her dress on her wedding day, the Duchess of Sussex also challenged boundaries with her Givenchy gown, but not in the way you think.

Meghan Markle’s wedding dress was designed to reflect ‘refined modernity’, and featured a gorgeous bateau neckline and simple A-line skirt. Her veil was embroidered with flora and fauna representing the Commonwealth countries and her native California in a touching tribute to both her homes. She accessorised with Queen Mary’s diamond bandeau tiara, lent to her by The Queen.

A statement from Givenchy said at the time, ‘The focus of the dress is the graphic open bateau neckline that gracefully frames the shoulders and emphasises the slender sculpted waist. The lines of the dress extend towards the back where the train flows in soft round folds cushioned by an underskirt in triple silk organza. The slim three-quarter sleeves add a note of refined modernity.’

But it wasn’t the fact that the dress was designed by a French house which was surprising (though designer Clare Waight Keller is British), or the fact that it was ivory, which is said to have surprised the Queen, since it was Meghan’s second weddinh.

No, the Duchess of Sussex broke boundaries by apparently paying for the dress – which reportedly cost around £200,000 – herself.

Traditionally, the bride’s family pays for the wedding dress, and it’s thought Kate Middleton’s parents paid for hers, so it was very modern of Meghan to foot the bill for her gown.

I think we can all agree it was worth every penny.