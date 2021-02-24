H&M’s Innovation Science Collection introduces a new sustainability concept

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

In its latest effort to become a sustainable fashion business, H&M has unveiled a new initiative: Innovation Stories. It will focus on innovation, sustainable fabrications and design.

To kick things off, it will launch its first collection on the 18th March, called Science Story, which will introduce new materials such as EVO by Fulgar®, a bio-based yarn derived from castor oil, and Desserto, which is a plant-based alternative to leather, produced from cactus plants.

The sustainability aspect doesn’t just stop at the materials, it is also to be found in the timeless quality of the seasonless pieces.

Key looks include wide-leg white jeans with a removable double waistband, a lightly-cropped chalk-white shirt with oversized breast pocket and classic tank tops.

Bold accessories are where you’ll be able to add that sartorial edge should you wish to. I particularly love the chunky necklace with orange swirls and rhinestone detailing, statement loop rhinestone earrings and lime green strap sandals, as well as the blue sunglasses made of recycled plastic.

‘Innovation Stories is a platform that pushes our experimentation to the next level. The initiative encourages our work with scientists and developers and puts a spotlight on our progressive ideas. Science Story is a homage to the years of research and experiments behind these incredible materials’, says Ella Soccorsi, Concept Designer at H&M.

Don’t forget to add 18th March to your diaries.