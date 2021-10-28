Here’s how Angelina Jolie is teaching her daughters about sustainable fashion

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Actress and mother-of-five Angelina Jolie has long been an advocate for sustainable fashion.

In a recent interview with British Vogue, she said, ‘I invest in quality pieces, and then just wear them to death. Boots, a favourite coat, a favourite purse, I don’t change things often, you know? That’s one of my things.’

So it’s no surprise she is instilling those values in her daughters, who have been attending various premieres for her new film, Eternals, in America and Europe.

The activist has walked several red carpets with children Maddox, 20, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15 and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13, whom she shares with ex-husband and actor Brad Pitt.

Angelina Jolie has stunned in various outfits, and so have her daughters, and you may have recognised a couple of their dresses. That’s because they have been worn by their mother at other events before, and by wearing them, they’re not only practicing circularity, they’re avoiding over consumption too.

Last night at a London screening for the movie, Shiloh wore a revamped Dior dress that Angelina wore to an event for her last film, the Maleficent sequel, in 2019. At the time, it was a floor-length number, and it has been shortened and the neckline changed to fit Shiloh.

Meanwhile, for the LA premiere of Eternals, Zahara rocked a vintage dress which also belonged to her mother. You’ll perhaps have recognised the dusty pink sequin gown, as the actor previously wore it at the 2014 Oscars, which she attended with Brad Pitt.

Given how amazing Angelina’s wardrobe must be, we can’t blame her children for delving into the archives.