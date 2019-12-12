These are the most googled fashion searches of 2019

The end of the year is almost upon us, and so it’s time for Google to release its annual ‘most searched’ report, which is a great way to reflect upon our most pressing fashion questions and trends of 2019.

Unlike last year, which was royal-heavy thanks to Meghan and Harry’s big day, this year’s searches were much more designer-focused. The late Karl Lagerfeld was top of the list, having passed away during Fashion Week in February. Karl’s partner, Jacques de Bascher, arrived in fifth place on the list.

In second place is Jourdan Dunn, who joined the cast of E4’s new comedy Maxxx. Coming in third is Peter Lindbergh, a German fashion photographer and film director, who also sadly passed away earlier this year. A more positive fourth place is Kiko Mizuhara, who stormed on to our screens Netflix’s Queer Eye: We’re in Japan!.

2019 most Googled fashion searches

Karl Lagerfeld Jourdan Dunn Peter Lindbergh Kiko Mizuhara Jacques de Bascher Vivienne Westwood Vans V&A Dior Louis Vuitton Airpods Zac Posen Louis Vuitton Filter

2019 most googled designers

Karl Lagerfeld Zac Posen Giambattista Valli Sophia Kokosalaki Matthew Williamson Mki Miyuki Zoku Galliano Giles Deacon Zandra Rhodes Fendi

2019 most googled models