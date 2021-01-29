Ghost has launched sleepwear and PJs have never looked so chic

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If the thought of actually getting dressed brings you out in hives, fear not. Ghost, the high-street label known for its whimsical floral dresses and satin gowns has come up with the perfect solution.

It has just launch sleepwear, and it’s the perfect take on luxe pyjama dressing. The curated collection includes sleek separates and sleepwear, so you can feel dressed up even though you might not even leave your bed/sofa.

There are traditional button down pyjamas, bias-cut floral slip dresses, matching satin t-shirts and skirts in covetable hues of powder blue, charcoal and champagne.

The beauty of the pieces is that you can just wear them as sleepwear, or mix and match them with your existing wardrobe to create different outfits. For example, the button-up PJ tops would look great for straight cut jeans.

With prices starting at £79 and going up to £225, it’s a fairly budget-friendly collection to upgrade your day-to-day wear too.

Influencer Jessie Bush is already a fan of the collection, and we can see others like Monikh Dale and Katherine Ormerod following suit.