Ganni is bringing back some of its most iconic dresses

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If you’ve been kicking yourself since you missed out on your Ganni dress of dreams, you’re in luck, because chances are it’s just been re-issued as part of a special capsule on THE OUTNET.

The ‘best of Ganni’ is a 13-piece capsule collection that delves into the archives to bring back some of the Scandi brand’s best prints and styles, but in new combinations.

It’s the epitome of the ‘throw-on’ dress, an easy-to-wear silhouette with an eye-catching print that only requires a good pair of shoes to finish off the look – make it a chunky sandal for summer, naturally.

As far as the prints go, you’ll find the label’s signature leopard prints, as well as some ditzy florals and polka dots, in an array of wearable neutral hues ranging from tan to black and pastel blue.

Dress styles include wrap dresses, long-sleeved minis and A-line midis with ruche bodices, another iconic detail.

Price between £98 and £124, the collection is a steal as it’s basically half the price the original styles. Buy it now or regret it forever.