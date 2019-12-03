Good news, the eco-friendly fashion rental industry is booming

Renting clothes is the responsible option gathering pace in the UK

Christmas is approaching scarily fast, and this means a whole host of office parties/friends gatherings/family get-togethers are pending. In previous years, we’ve all been guilty of embracing the fast fashion trend of the decade, purchasing dresses, shoes, bags and accessories that realistically we won’t wear more than once or twice.

It’s no secret the reality of fast fashion means cheap items of clothing are burned or tossed into landfill, contributing to the devastating effects of climate change. But it’s not all doom and gloom – today a BBC report has revealed the fashion rental industry is bigger than ever, with shoppers ditching traditional methods for sustainable fashion that can even save you money.

Rent the Runway, a company in the US, is valued at a billion dollars. Meanwhile in the UK, clothing rental start up My Wardrobe HQ helps you rent designer women’s clothing from brands or private owners.

Jane Shepherdson, a former executive for Topshop and Whistles, has signed on as chair of My Wardrobe. She told the BBC, ‘To the renter, it costs about 10-20 per cent of the recommended retail price of the garment. You can rent an item for the night, look amazing and save the environment a little bit.’

Let’s be clear, renting clothes is definitely not a new idea – men have been renting tuxedos for years and years, but new online platforms and subscription services are definitely contributing to a now booming fashion rental industry.

On Monday evening the Fashion Awards took place in London. We were pleased to see a whole host of stars from Millie Mackintosh to James Blunt supporting My Wardrobe HQ, proving their commitment to saving the planet.

Fashion that’s eco-friendly and cost effective? We’re sold.