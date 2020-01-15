This is the one colour that Kate Middleton will never wear

Kate Middleton is not just a member of the royal family – she’s a fashion icon. Everything that the Duchess of Cambridge wears will sell out almost immediately (hello, Kate Middleton effect) and become front page news.

However, she doesn’t always get to pick what she wants to wear. Apparently Meghan Markle doesn’t have a stylist so she’s more likely to choose something herself, which is why she caused outrage by daring to wear black nail varnish (sigh) and was reportedly been banned from wearing this when she was due to visit Queen Elizabeth II last summer.

And while Kate and Meghan have very different styles, there’s one thing they have in common – they’re not afraid to think outside of the sartorial box and wear a hue or style that stands out from the crowd.

But there is one colour that the Kate and Meghan have never worn, and once you know what it is you’ll let out an, ‘Ahhhh!’

Harpers Bazaar Australia researched every outfit that Kate and Meghan have ever worn, and found that neither royal has ever been spotted wearing orange.

However, it is not believed to be a royal rule to banish the hue from their (enviable) wardrobes. According to The Express, it’s because the colour doesn’t photograph well and many of those in the spotlight, celebs and royals alike, opt out of wearing it.

The Queen, however – always a rule breaker – has stepped out in orange several times before.

She wore a bright coat and hat during a visit to the Science Museum in March last year.

And so much for not photographing well, because we think it looks wonderful on the monarch.

Let’s see if Kate and Meghan are ever convinced…