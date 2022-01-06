Cher just brought back this ugly shoe trend in a major way

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If you were ever in doubt as to the sartorial power of Cher, then let this convince you: the legend has just brought arguably most controversial shoe of all time: the UGG. And we want in of course.

The Oscar, Grammy and Emmy Award-winning performer and humanitarian has just been unveiled as the new face of the brand, in a campaign shot at her Malibu home by Los Angeles-based photographer Neil Favila and directed by Kauai Moliterno and Michael Barth.

She is seen lounging around and going about her favourite activities in bold outfits, paired with classic UGG boots and slippers.

ESSENTIAL MINI II BOOT, £130 at UGG

These classic mini boots are currently £15 off on the UGG website, and just perfectly cosy for winter. If they’re good enough for Cher… View Deal

COQUETTE SLIPPER, £100 at UGG

Cher wears the black version of these in the campaign, and they look equally chic in tan. View Deal

It kicks off the label’s FEEL ___ campaign, an ongoing series featuring icons, leaders of culture and champions of change who inspire generations, promote individuality, and evoke emotion.

Cher declares, ‘Feeling empowered is so important for everyone and celebrating feeling good with UGG has been a wonderful journey for me. Life is all about feelings and I think the campaign captures that sentiment.’

She also opened up about her passion for the planet as well as her self confidence: ‘I’ve spent a lifetime of people either hating me or loving me; and I mean, you want to be loved, but finally it’s like “f*ck it”.

Words to live by for sure. While we try and emulate her outlook on life, we’ll be adding these classic beauties to our basket.