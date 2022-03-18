Alexa Chung is closing her namesake label

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Four years after launching her eponymous fashion label, Alexa Chung has announced she will be closing it soon due to ‘challenging’ conditions.

In a post on her Instagram page, the model, presenter and entrepreneur said, ‘I’d like to share the news that for the past few months I have gradually been winding down operations at ALEXACHUNG, the fashion line I founded in 2017. It was beyond an honour to be able to create my dream wardrobe, and I would like to thank our wonderful customers for the love you sent our way — you have great taste.’

She added, ‘The experience of setting up and being at the helm of my own company has been rewarding and frequently joyful, but the last couple of years have been challenging for small independent businesses and ours is no exception. The decision to close was not taken lightly, not least because I am so grateful for the passion and creativity the team at ALEXACHUNG brought with them every day and the faith everyone involved had in this endeavour. I am so proud of the company we became.’

Like many brands, Alexa’s was affected by a downturn in the economy brought on by the pandemic, and successful collaborations with the likes of Barbour weren’t enough to keep it going, though she specified the brand wasn’t insolvent either.

The label was an extension of the celebrity’s personal style, featuring babydoll and 60s-style dresses, shirts with pie-crust collars and vintage-inspired shoes. She showed twice at London Fashion Week.