The Fab Four have hilarious secret code names from their staff

Daphne and Davina.

The Mountbatten-Windsors are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, making headline news on the regular. And while Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip get the world talking from their dogs to their social media activity, it’s the millennial royals that make the most news.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made endless news over the past year, from their rumoured feud to the Sussex family’s resignation and the Cambridge family’s subsequent elevation.

The Fab Four as they have become known made news this year however for their secret code names, as it emerged that the Dukes and Duchesses have hilarious pseudonyms for security reasons.

Creating code names from their titles, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have the alter egos, Danny Collins and Daphne Clark, while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are referred to as Davina Scott and David Stevens.

While the choice of nicknames is inspired, the royals have been known for their inventive pseudonyms, with Prince Harry and Prince William taking nicknames during their teenage years.

Prince William went by the name ‘Steve’, while Prince Harry hilariously opted for the code name, ‘Spike Wells’, even having low key social media platforms under his alter ego.

