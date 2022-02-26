Dua Lipa ‘never’ leaves the house without this beauty must-have

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Dua Lipa is one of our fashion and beauty icons hands down; from her long brunette tresses, her impressive collection of one pieces on stage to her bold manicures, she nails it all.

Her onstage costumes, red-carpet looks, holiday attire, and everyday looks, are what we could only ever dream of pulling off, but one look, may be a little more achievable.

The 26-year-old singer has revealed she simply cannot leave her house without her brown lipstick, and she has one on her person wherever she goes. This we can do.

Video you may like:

Speaking to Financial Times about her most prized possessions, she said: “I never leave the house without my brown lipstick. Every single type of lipstick that you will find in my house, in my make-up bag, wherever, is just different shades of brown.

“I feel like it brings out my features: when I can’t really be bothered with make-up, all I need is face cream and brown lippy and I leave the house.”

There is one in particular Dua swears by, and it is Lisa Eldridge’s Embrace Lip Gloss in shade Affair, which has been described as a “soft caramel brown” shade. It is super affordable too as it retails for £18.

Dua continued: “I’ve used all sorts, but there’s currently a brown lip gloss, Affair, from Lisa Eldridge, my make-up artist in London, that I love. I just feel like brown lippy represents me – I don’t know why. I can’t live without it!”

The One Kiss hitmaker has also revealed a recent gift her mum bought for her also goes everywhere with her, and it is no other than Celluma’s Infrared Face Light, which is a form of light therapy to combat acne breakouts and scarring, as well as aid sleep.

Sharing her skincare secrets, Dua said: “The best gift I’ve received recently is an infrared face light, from my mum. You can fold it into your suitcase and take it with you, which is handy because I’m always travelling. Before bed, I lie down and I pretty much sleep under it. It has this really relaxing, warming feeling, and I see a difference in my skin: I don’t break out as much”.

Speaking of gifts, Dua has also shared a very special gift Sir Elton John gifted her after she sang at the music legend’s Aids Foundation’s Oscars pre-party last year, which she admitted was a “pinch me moment”, and now her lucky charm.

Addressing the very generous gift the Rocketman singer treated her too, she said: “An object that I would never part with is a vintage diamond ring that Elton John gave me. Last year Elton invited me to sing at his Aids Foundation’s Oscars pre-party, and before we performed together I got invited to his room to hang out. It was already a major pinch-me moment, and then he said he wanted to give me something special that belonged to him, and he produced this gorgeous gold band ring with a diamond on it. I never take it off – I feel like it brings me luck.”

Wow!