Donald Trump has kept a list of all the women who refused to date him

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Here's everything you need to know...

Donald Trump is undoubtedly one of the most divisive people in the world, with his controversial quotes never failing to make us face-palm on the regular.

There was the time he said he should get a Nobel Prize, his denying knowing Prince Andrew despite the countless photographs proving otherwise, his divisive comments about the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage and of course his thoughts on Megxit.

The President is also one of the most talked-about people in the world, with the public having a lot of questions about what’s really going on within the White House walls.

Do Melania and Donald Trump sleep in the same bed? What fake tan does he use? And why does his daughter Tiffany keep getting snubbed?

Unfortunately for DT, his niece Mary Trump has released a tell-all book about her uncle, entitled Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.

The fact that Donald Trump fought so hard against the book’s publication suggested that he didn’t want its contents leaked and sure enough, there already seems to be some pretty loaded statements in the Simon & Schuster publication.

According to the book, Donald Trump kept a list of all the women who refused to date him.

Yes, really.

In the recent release, Mary recalls being asked to ghostwrite a book for her uncle, The Art of the Comeback, when she was in her 20s and instead of an interview, was given daily newspaper clippings and folders about her uncle.

One such document according to Mary was a 10-page transcript of a recording of Donald listing and badmouthing the women who had refused to date him.

‘It was an aggrieved compendium of women he had expected to date but who, having refused him, were suddenly the worst, ugliest and fattest slobs he’d ever met,’ Mary explained. ‘The biggest takeaways were that Madonna chewed gum in a way Donald found unattractive, and that Katarina Witt, a German Olympic figure skater who had won two gold medals and four world championships, had big calves. I stopped asking him for an interview.’

Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man is out now.