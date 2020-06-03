Help use technology as a force for change at this year’s Cogx festival

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Next week the world's most innovative tech festival is going virtual and, trust us, you don't want to miss it...





Technology is developing fast and improving our lives in ways we could never have anticipated, from twitter hashtags prompting political movements to the cars we drive actually telling us our horoscopes.

But with the good must come the bad, and the alarming presence of fake news stories, data breaches and online abuse serves to remind us that emerging technologies can pose as many problems to the world as they can solutions.

This is why it’s vital that we understand our relationship with technology, ensuring that together we can use it to change lives for the better.

Marie Claire wants to help, which is why we’re joining forces with CEOs, entrepreneurs, scientists, artists and activists at the 2020 Virtual CogX Summit. Together, we want to start an online conversation about the future of the emerging technology community.

What can I expect from CogX 2020?

Taking place from 8th-10th June, CogX is a dynamic virtual event, set to bring together 30,000 attendees and 600 speakers, including world-famous anthropologist Jane Goodall and Samantha Power, Former United States Ambassador to the UN.

In a time when we’re facing health problems of pandemic proportions, climate emergency and cyber security threats, it’s never been more important to utilise technology as a force for positive change – so with the theme of this year’s Virtual Cogx focusing on ‘getting the next 10 years right’, it couldn’t be a better time to join the conversation.

Offering seminars on what work will look like in a post-COVID world, the use of technology to combat climate change and how our relationship with technology is changing the way different cultures think, the three-day conference will help attendees understand how artificial intelligence and technology will change the global landscape over the next decade.

Developed to deliver a truly interactive digital experience, the festival will include virtual meet-the-speaker break out sessions, invigorating round table discussions and speed networking events. With participants being able to take part regardless of where they are in the world, this year’s CogX is set to be the most diverse and accessible yet.

Where to find Marie Claire at CogX

Tuesday 9th at 8am: Female Leaders in Tech Breakfast – ‘Closing the gender gap in STEM’

Tuesday 9th at 10am: At the Global Leadership Summit – ‘There is no limit to what we as women can accomplish’

Wednesday 10th at 3pm: Createch stage – ‘Beyond Print’

Wednesday 10th at 3pm: Lab to Live stage – ‘Virtual Beauty Shoot – the new way forward’

How to claim your free ticket

Despite a standard festival pass usually setting attendees back £295, tickets this year are free.

To secure your ticket, click here and add the code at the checkout: CPMCSFP100

It’s time to join the conversation.