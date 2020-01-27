Clinique Announces Emilia Clarke As Global Brand Ambassador And Launches BB Gel

Critically acclaimed actress Emilia Clarke is Clinique’s new Global Brand Ambassador for skincare and make-up. And she looks incredible in her first campaign shots for Clinique iD.

‘We were drawn to Emilia because she is optimistic, happy in her skin, and embodies a modern multi-faceted woman who is constantly evolving along with her skincare needs,’ said Clinique’s global brand president Jane Lauder.

‘She is also an authentic user and fan of Clinique, which was important to us. Emilia will lend her impactful voice to help inspire consumers to embrace their own unique skincare journey.’

Emilia’s first campaign, the Clinique iD collection, is also all the proof you need that this brand is re-thinking the idea of ‘one size fits all’ beauty.

Clinique iD works by combining your choice of hydrating base (Hydrating Jelly, Moisturizing Lotion, or Oil-Control Gel) with an active concentrate cartridge designed to address a specific skin concern. Think probiotics to soothe irritation, glycolic acid for enlarged pores and peptides to plump up lines. Now with 25 different combinations even the fussiest skin will be happy.

Now, Clinique has added a new base, the Moisturizing BB-Gel, that you slot into your chosen skincare cartridge. The result? 8-hour hydration and a sheer wash of colour that adapts to your skin tone.

Clinique iD Dramatically Different Moisturizing BB-Gel + Active Cartridge Concentrate for Irritation, £36.00, Lookfantastic



Unsurprisingly, Emilia is thrilled with her new role.

‘I am so proud to join Clinique as the new Global Brand Ambassador,’ she says. ‘It is a skincare brand I have regularly used and to now be part of that family is such an honour. I love the confidence and happiness it brings to the people using their products. Not only is Clinique timeless, but I’m proud to work with a brand that makes people feel included for who they are, and unapologetic about helping them to create great skin – no matter what their skin concern is.’

It may not be the Iron Throne, but it’s a great gig, Emilia. Huge congratulations.