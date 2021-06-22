All deals end at midnight – so go, go, go!
The clock is ticking on Amazon Prime Day 2021, and in just a couple of short hours, all the amazing deals we’ve been bringing you over the past couple of days will disappear. (*Sob.*) So if you’ve been eyeing up those Le Creuset discounts or that incredible bean-to-cup coffee machine deal and haven’t quite made it to the checkout yet, now’s your last chance to bag a Prime Day bargain.
From beauty deals to big brand fashion discounts, Prime Day 2021 didn’t disappoint – and I, for one, had no problem burning a moderate (*cough* large) hole in my bank balance.
But there’s one Prime Day purchase I feel fully justified in making. And not just because it’s over 30% cheaper than usual. This one I made in the name of self-care, too, and can already feel myself drinking gallons more water because of it. Yep, it could only be a Chilly’s water bottle.
Chilly’s Bottle 260ml –
was £15.00, now £10.00 (save £5.00)
Now over 30% off until midnight, this sleek Chilly’s bottle is pretty enough to turn even the most forgetful of water drinkers into fully fledged H20 converts. With double wall insulation to maintain temperatures inside, regardless of temperatures outside, it keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours, and hot for up to 12. It’s also leak-proof and airtight, so there’ll be no accidental spills while on the go, and despite being super lightweight, it’s surprisingly durable. If, like me, you’ve long been considering getting one, snap it up on Amazon before midnight to take advantage of the amazing discount.
You don’t just have to take my word for it, though. The perennially popular water bottles have tens of thousands of five-star reviews on Amazon, making them one of the site’s bestsellers.
But remember: no matter what’s in your Prime Day basket, all deals end at midnight tonight – so don’t miss out.
Happy shopping!
