Here’s how Zara Tindall could have kept Harry and Meghan in the UK

As it emerges she managed to persuade another Royal family member from moving across the pond

Words by Ally Head

By now, you’ll likely have heard most of the Royal family news. First, in a shock announcement, Harry and Meghan revealed that they are stepping down from their roles as senior royals.

Next, at the start of February, Peter and Autumn Phillips shared that they were to separate after 12 years of marriage. And just yesterday, another royal divorce was publicised; this time, from David and Serena Armstrong-Jones, the Queen’s sister’s son and daughter-in-law.

Keeping all that in mind, there’s a new theory doing the rounds this morning that Zara Tindall, the Olympian, equestrian and Royal family member married to rugby player Mike Tindall, could potentially have kept Harry and Meghan from making their big move to Canada.

A bit of family history for you. Zara is granddaughter to the Queen and sister to Peter Phillip, one half of the first Royal couple to announce their divorce. It has been reported that after settling on their separation, when trying to decide where they would live and where primary care of their two daughters would take place, Autumn, Peter’s ex-wife, had her heart set on returning to Canada, where she was born.

However, Zara managed to talk her into staying in the UK for the sake of her two children and, according to OK! magazine, was ‘instrumental’ in the final decision.

Phillip and Autumn’s statement read: ‘Both families were naturally sad at the announcement, but fully supportive of Peter and Autumn in the joint decision to co-parent their children.’

‘Both Peter and Autumn have remained in Gloucestershire to bring up their two children where they have been settled for a number of years. Peter and Autumn have requested privacy and compassion for their children while the family continues to adapt to these changes.’

You might be scratching your head at how this can possibly be linked to Meghan and Harry’s move. Well, many are questioning whether or not Zara’s powers of persuasion could have been used to sway the other Royal couple, too.

It’s all speculation, but interesting speculation at that. Although she isn’t as close with either Meghan or Harry as she is with her brother Peter and sister-in-law Autumn, she is known as a well-respected member within the Royal realms. What do you think?