Yet another divorce in the Royal family has been announced

Words by Ally Head

The Royal family haven’t had an easy start to 2020: first, Harry and Megan stepped down as senior Royal family members and shared their plans to move to Canada, and just last week, the Queen’s grandson Peter Phillips and wife Autumn announced they would be divorcing after 12 years of marriage.

Sad news just in today, a mere six days after Peter and Autumn’s announcement: another Royal family divorce has been officially confirmed. This time, the Queen’s nephew David Armstrong-Jones, 58, and wife Serena, 49, are parting ways after more than 25 years of marriage.

David, although not a direct descendant of the Queen, is the Queen’s sister Princess Margaret’s son, and his official Royal title positions him as the 2nd Earl of Snowdon.

The couple are said to have ‘amicably agreed’ to separate, according to a statement given by officials earlier in the week. The announcement, which was released on Monday, said: ‘The Earl and Countess of Snowdon have amicably agreed that their marriage has come to an end and that they shall be divorced.’

‘They ask that the press respect their privacy and that of their family.’

The couple tied the knot 26 years ago on the 8th October at St Margaret’s Church in Westminster. They have two children, a son, Charles Armstrong-Jones, and daughter, Margarita Armstrong-Jones, aged 20 and 17.

Royal expert Patricia Treble took to Twitter to share her shock at the news, Tweeting: ‘Wow, first the divorce of the Queen’s eldest grandson is revealed, now that of her nephew.’

‘Combine it with Harry and Meghan retreating from royal duties and the ongoing scandal involving Prince Andrew and 2020 is shaping up to be a rough year for the Royal Family’.

David, who is known in his professional life as David Linley, is an established English furniture maker and honorary chairman of Christie’s Europe, Middle East, Russia, and India.

Our thoughts and condolences go out the the Royal family at this hard time.