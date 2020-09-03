William and Kate have a very unique room in their Kensington Palace home

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince William and Kate Middleton spent lockdown at their Amner Hall residence in Norfolk, but they will be returning to London imminently with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as they prepare to return to school next week.

The Cambridges’ home in the capital is Apartment 1A, Kensington Palace – and while ‘apartment’ might conjure up images of Friends, it’s actually a pretty huge property with royal experts explaining that it boasts twenty rooms. Yes, twenty.

Royal author Christopher Warwick told True Royalty’s Royal Beat: ‘It has 20 rooms from the basement to the attic, it’s not a small house. All of these royal residences at Kensington Palace are called apartments, which of course makes people immediately think they are flats like the American term for apartment, they’re not.’

He continued: ‘If you think of Kensington Palace, in a way it is built around three courtyards. If you think of them as being these wonderful red brick terrace houses, because they are all joined, but separate houses.’

Fancy.

However, there’s one very unusual room that has interested royal fans.

As you’d expect, there are multiple bedrooms and bathrooms, as well as five reception rooms, a nursery, twinned dressing rooms, a home gym and a laundry area.

But William and Kate also have their very own luggage room. That’s right – they don’t have to heave their suitcases out of the loft every time they plan a getaway, they actually have somewhere to store it all. It makes sense, considering that the Cambridges often spend time away on official royal engagements and travel frequently.

So now you know!