Tom Felton says playing Draco Malfoy ‘did him no favours’ when it came to dating

One way to make you realise how much time is flying is to remind you that the Harry Potter films wrapped in 2011. Yes, it really has been 11 years since we waved goodbye to the Hogwarts alumni as they themselves waved off their own little ones at Platform 9 3/4.

But for those of us who grew up watching Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint battling trolls and fighting off Death Eaters we’ll forever be interested in what went on behind the scenes – including the fact that Emma had a secret crush on Tom Felton.

However, despite having Emma as an admirer, Tom has admitted that he thinks starring in the franchise as Draco Malfoy actually hindered his dating life as a teenager. Oh dear.

The actor, who made his West End debut in 2:22 A Ghost Story last week, spoke to The Guardian about how his role impacted his love life while he starred in the films.

He said: ‘Some people really struggle with the idea that I wasn’t this special, popular kid, but I was walking around with dyed hair and played an evil wizard. It wasn’t cool. It did me no favours with the girls.’

Tom also claims he got the part because he didn’t really know what was going on.

He said: ‘I reckon I got the part because I was nonchalant and had no idea what anyone was on about.

‘Wizards in cupboards under the stairs? And with three older brothers, you learn to be confident quickly. I think Chris Columbus, the director, recognised this slight disinterest and arrogance in me, which he thought could work for Malfoy.

‘I didn’t have to do 10 pages of dialogue to audition. All I did was turn up as a snotty kid who looked right and I got the part.’

