You can now buy a flat next door to Hogwarts (yes, really) if you have a spare £1.4 million

It might have taken 25 years to accept that your Hogwarts acceptance letter didn’t just get lost in the post (sob), but Harry Potter fans can still dream.

However, if you always wished for a life at Hogwarts and a day trip to Warner Bros Studios wasn’t quite enough to feed your Potter addiction, then we’ve got news for you: you can now buy a flat next door to the famous wizarding school.

If you have a fair few Galleons in the bank, that is. At least, enough to cover the £1.4 million price tag.

The Royal Connaught Park housing development in Bushey, Hertfordshire is offering three bedroom flats in The Nova Collection that will allow home owners to live in the Hogwarts featured in all of the Harry Potter movies.

The property, which was once a Masonic School for Boys and the United States International University, was used as a set for the world famous fantasy school headed by none other than Albus Dumbledore. And it has not just been home to those pupils boarding at the wizarding school, either – it has also been used as a location for scenes in The Avengers and The Life of Brian.

The infamous Great Hall is also accessible to those who purchase, as it is used as the dining hall for residents. So you can literally sit and pretend you’re having a good old chat with Nearly Headless Nick if you so wish.

And that’s not all. The development has its own gym, tennis club and acres and acres of parkland to enjoy, and the former Great Hall is just above a swimming pool with a glass ceiling. Very fancy.

The homes are described as ‘the epitome of contemporary luxury in perfect harmony with Victorian splendour’ according to The Comer Group, and it’s situated just a quick 18 minute train ride to Euston.

If you fancy settling down in this very magical residence, you need to register your interest to book a viewing – oh, and don’t forget that £1.4 million.

Accio a winning lottery ticket.