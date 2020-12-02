Tom Felton just got really emotional watching Harry Potter on Instagram Live

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Our hearts.

Tom Felton loves a Harry Potter reunion. Since the films wrapped, he has been spotted hanging out with his onscreen dad, Jason Isaacs, spends a lot of time with Emma Watson and even planned a virtual meet up with some of his former Hogwarts pals last month.

Now that’s a Zoom call we’d be happy to join.

Despite the fact that Draco Malfoy only starred in 31 minutes of the entire franchise (yes, it is both shocking and outrageous in equal measure) and spent a lot of his time at school being a bully, Tom will forever hold a special place in our hearts.

And proving that he’s still a big Harry Potter fan after all these years, the actor decided to host an Instagram Live whereby he watched a snippet of the first film, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, alongside his followers.

What a gem.

Tom introduced the film, teasing viewers about Albus Dumbledore by calling him the ‘large man with a beard’ and referring to Professor McGonagall as ‘the cat’. Lol.

And then, he got super emotional at the scene where Harry is left to the Dursleys, saying: ‘I have literally not seen this for probably 20 years.’

When Daniel Radcliffe first appeared, Tom exclaimed: ‘Look at him! Good lord! His voice – he’s so sweet! He’s like 5 years old.’

He continued: ‘I’m just tearing up rather than giving you commentary but it will get better. I think the best is yet to come in these movies! We’re definitely going to try this again.’

Our hearts.