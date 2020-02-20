The Crown has been called to an end much sooner than expected

Even though it feels like season three of The Crown has just left our screens, we’re already looking forward to its fourth season, with Olivia Coleman, Tobias Menzies, Josh O’Connor and Erin Doherty reprising their roles.

Also joining the cast for season 4 are Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher and Emma Corrin as Princess Diana, among others.

Photographs have emerged over the past few months of the cast filming for season four, but it wasn’t the new photographs of Emma Corin and Josh O’Connor holding a baby Prince William actor that got the world talking. Instead it was the sad news that The Crown would had been called to an end much sooner than expected.

It was always thought that The Crown would span six seasons, with the actors recast every two seasons to reflect the passing of time.

The public had therefore been speculating about how the TV show would depict the current royal times, from Megxit to the Prince Andrew scandal.

It was announced last week however, that the TV show would be coming to a close after season five instead of season six, called to an end much sooner than expected.

As the show’s writer and creator confirmed Imelda Staunton as the third Queen Elizabeth in the series, he also appeared to announce that the show would be ending soon, explaining that Staunton would be coming onboard for ‘the fifth and final season’.

‘The first three seasons of The Crown defined an era, and I know the upcoming fourth season will build further on that success,’ announced Cindy Holland, vice president of original content at Netflix. ‘It’s a stunning example of award-winning entertainment, created in the UK and loved by millions of fans around the world.’

She continued: ‘I fully support Peter Morgan’s creative decision and am excited to see how he, Imelda Staunton and the cast and crew of season five, bring this landmark series to a fitting and spectacular end.’

Well, that’s that.