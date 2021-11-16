The Crown is under fire for its controversial filming tactics

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The world is awaiting The Crown season five, with the highly anticipated Netflix instalment set to be the most dramatic yet.

The fourth season saw its star-studded second cast make their final appearances, from Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret to Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip and Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles.

It was Princess Diana’s portrayal by Emma Corrin that made the most news however, earning the actress a Golden Globe, a Screen Actors Guild award and a Critic’s Choice TV award.

With season five welcoming a brand new cast to reflect the passing of time, it is Elizabeth Debicki who will be stepping into Princess Diana’s iconic shoes.

Photographs of Elizabeth filming for The Crown have unsurprisingly been going viral on social media, with fans amazed by the uncanny resemblance of Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana.

One particular scene from The Crown has been making the most headlines, as the actress was spotted re-enacting an iconic moment – the wearing of the revenge dress.

The IRL appearance took place at the 1994 Vanity Fair dinner at the Serpentine Gallery, just after Prince Charles admitted to being unfaithful, and is still to this day one of her most iconic looks.

The controversial filming of the iconic moment has come under fire, with it reported that the scene was actually shot on Prince William’s land.

Yes, according to reports, the scene was filmed within view of Prince William’s window.

This is something that has proven to be particularly controversial seeing as the Duke of Cambridge is reported to be offended by the series, feeling that it exploits his parents.

‘They could have chosen any location to recreate this scene, but they opted to select a spot which can almost be viewed by William from his bedroom window,’ a source explained to The Sun.

‘Just imagine if he had seen. There’s also likely to be questions asked about how any permission was given to use a royal park to film a drama which the royal family has been so deeply unhappy about. But even more bewildering is the fact The Crown was allowed to film in a park which is also the home of Prince William.’

The Crown season five is expected to air in November 2022.