Thandiwe Newton urged to seek rehab for ’emotional support’ after alleged Magic Mike 3 sacking

A lot is going on for the actress

Thandiwe Newton has bravely opened up about her difficult past over the years, but after recent events, her team are said to be worried about her mental health more now than ever before.

The 49-year-old actress was allegedly sacked from filming the latest instalment of the Magic Mike franchise following a heated row with the film’s producer and leading actor Channing Tatum.

Though details of the tête-à-tête have remained under wraps, with some speculation it was a clash in opinion over Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, it has been reported Thandiwe had been “acting strange on set” and was “ranting and raving” during filming anyway.

Thandiwe is also said to have fired her British-based agent, who she has worked with for over 30 years, with her trusted confidante being her pet rabbits she has kept in her hotel room, as reports claim.

The halt in Thandiwe’s latest project also comes after reports the The Pursuit of Happyness star has split from husband Ol Parker – who have children Ripley, Nico, and Booker together – 24 years after they married in 1998.

Claims the couple have parted ways emerged after the 52-year-old director was spotted outside their London home without his wedding ring.

A source told The New York Post: “Thandiwe had been acting strange on set. She has been very highly strung.

“Her apparent breakdown caused so much disruption, it became clear she couldn’t do the role. There is a lot going on in her personal life.”

With things taking a toll on her personal life, Thandiwe’s team think it would be best for her to seek mental health support.

The source added: “Thandiwe’s team want her to go to rehab for mental health support. She was supposed to leave immediately for a facility.

“They tried for a Malibu rehab, but they couldn’t take her. Arrangements are now being made to go to a facility in Arizona, if she agrees.”

The Westworld star has yet to comment on the claims.