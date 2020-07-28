Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcome their first child – and her name is a nod to Game of Thrones

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have welcomed their first child, and it seems that they took inspiration from Game of Thrones when picking her beautiful name.

The couple met in 2016 at the MTV EMAs and started dating a year later. They then tied the knot twice in 2019 – holding one ceremony in France (you can now rent the venue on Airbnb), and one in Las Vegas.

Although they never confirmed that they were expecting, the actress was spotted with a baby bump during lockdown while walking with Joe in Los Angeles.

In a statement to People, they confirmed the arrival of their little one, saying: ‘Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby.’

According to a TMZ report, Sophie gave birth to a baby girl and an insider told Entertainment Tonight: ‘Joe and Sophie welcomed a baby girl last Wednesday in LA and are over the moon.

‘The couple are already obsessed and can’t stop gloating about their new addition.’

And people are already drawing comparisons between their newborn’s name and Game of Thrones. Sophie played Sansa Stark for eight seasons, and reports reveal that they decided to name their little one Willa.

There are two characters in the series that go by this moniker; a wildling who appeared in the show during the fifth season, and a Stark servant at Winterfell during season eight.

Fans have noticed the nod to the HBO series, with one tweeting: ‘Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas just became parents and apparently their daughter is named Willa. And thats a game of thrones name. And a Stark name. That’s just so cool I can’t.’

So not only is it a beautiful name, it also appears to be a nod to the show that catapulted Sophie into the Hollywood spotlight.

Congratulations to Sophie and Joe!