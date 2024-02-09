Ryan Gosling has opened up about his family life in a rare statement
Ryan Gosling is undoubtedly the most talked-about man of the moment, with his knockout performance in Barbie still making him headline news. In fact, from his subsequent Oscar nod and possible 'I'm Just Ken' Academy Awards performance, to his viral statement following Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie's snubs, the 43-year-old is all anyone can talk about.
It is Gosling's rare words about his family that have made the most headlines this past few months however, with the actor and his partner Eva Mendes, who share two daughters, known to be extremely private.
This week, in an interview with Variety, Gosling reflected on his four year break from acting back in 2018, explaining that it was to focus on fatherhood, and to spend time with his children, Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 7.
“Just to be with my family," Gosling explained of his decision. "I didn’t want to miss anything. My priorities changed, and I wanted to be with my kids."
He continued: "It’s going super fast. I hear the clock ticking. I don’t know how much time I’m going to get, and I don’t want to spend it in the wrong place. I know I’m not spending it in the wrong place if I’m with my family.”
This comes after another rare comment by Gosling earlier this year, when he was honoured with the Kirk Douglas Award for excellence in film at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.
When reflecting on the highlights of his career, Gosling announced: "most importantly, I got to meet the girl of my dreams, Eva Mendes, and have two dream children.
"I dreamed of one day making movies, and now, movies have made my life a dream," he later concluded. "The way I see it, there's no way I've contributed to cinema as much as cinema has contributed to me."
Well, this is lovely.
Jenny Proudfoot is an award-winning journalist, specialising in lifestyle, culture, entertainment, international development and politics. She has worked at Marie Claire UK for seven years, rising from intern to Features Editor and is now the most published Marie Claire writer of all time. She was made a 30 under 30 award-winner last year and named a rising star in journalism by the Professional Publishers Association.
