This is what Eva Mendes thinks of Ryan Gosling as Ken in the new Barbie film

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

She's a fan.

The upcoming live-action Barbie film has got plenty of people talking, thanks to its star studded cast, fabulous costumes and influence (hello Barbie-core).

Images of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, rollerskating in vibrant 90s outfits on Venice Beach have been shared far and wide.

Appearing on The One Show, Ryan laughed when asked by host Roman Kemp if he could ever have thought those images would become “the biggest pictures on the planet.” Co-host Alex Scott, asked what Ryan’s partner, Eva Mendes made of the bright outfit.

“She’s been very supportive,” he replied. He added:”She’s supporting my Kenergy. She started a hashtag, That’s My Ken, which meant a lot to me.’”

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

Indeed she has. Eva’s Instagram account shows a post dedicated to Ryan, with a picture of him in his full Ken get up, leaning against a hot pink pillar. Underneath, the Hitch star, wrote: “So. F. Funny. So. F. Good. So F excited for you to see this…#Thatsmyken”

The couple, who have two daughters, Esmeralda and Amada, first started dating in 2011, shortly before they both starred in The Place Beyond the Pines.

Ryan and Eva are generally private about their relationship and family life, but the La La Land star has shared some small insights.

In an interview with GQ, Ryan commented on how having children has changed how he views the passing of time. He said: “Time, in general, is something I think about a lot now,” he said. “My kids are growing up so fast I need to keep an eye on the clock in a way I never used to.”

Ryan has been busy filming Barbie in the US along with a stacked cast, including Margot Robbie, Emma Mackey, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Issa Rae, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Rhea Perlman, Emerald Fennell, Scott Evans, and Hari Nef.

There’s also a theory swirling around that there will be more than one Barbie and Ken in the movie.

We certainly can’t wait to see more, but we’ll have to wait. The film, which started production in spring this year, is not due out until July 2023.