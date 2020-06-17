One royal couple just became the first to take part in post-lockdown face-to-face engagements

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Coronavirus has changed everything about life as we know it, with people now isolated to their homes.

One of the main ways of contacting each other is now social media. And from celebrities holding virtual exercise classes from their sitting rooms to live streaming concerts from their kitchens, it’s safe to say that we’re all getting to know each other and sneak a peek inside each other’s homes.

Not exempt from this is the royal family, with members from the Cambridges to the Wessexes posting videos and pictures from within their abodes.

Prince William and Kate Middleton held a Bingo game for pensioners over Zoom and the Queen has been giving tours of her gardens via social media – we’re talking Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and Sandringham.

It is Prince Charles however who made news this week as he and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall became the first royal couple to venture outside for their first non-virtual engagement since lockdown.

The engagement in question was a socially distanced trip to the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital yesterday, where Prince Charles and Camilla thanked staff for their work on the frontline in person.

‘They are Britain at its best’, read a caption alongside a photograph of the visit on the Clarence House Instagram page. ‘The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall today visited Gloucestershire Royal Hospital and thanked key staff who have been working on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘Their Royal Highnesses spoke to a range of healthcare professionals including clinicians, volunteers, junior doctors and members of the domestic team.’

The post continued: ‘During the socially-distanced visit, The Duchess said: “There is nothing like being able to thank the NHS staff face-to-face even if the choreography is a little bit different! They are Britain at its best.” The Prince also praised the “marvellous cooperation” of all involved.’

Could this be the start of more non-virtual events? It certainly look like it.