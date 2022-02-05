Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has given birth to a baby girl.

The Mail Online reported on 4th February the 34-year-old model welcomed her second child “two days ago” in London.

However, Rosie has yet to confirm the news, or her little girl’s name just yet.

Rosie and her partner Jason Statham, 54, have both remained tight lipped about the arrival of their second child on social media.

However, Rosie has been sharing some posts of her own brand, Rose Inc, on her Instagram Stories.

Videos you may like:

The Mad Max actor has four-year-old son Jack with Jason.

She announced the news she was expecting a baby, and expanding their family of three to our in August, as she previously shared a string of outfit photos to confirm the news.

Alongside a variety of mirror selfies, the final one captured Rosie wearing a white ribbed midi dress holding her baby bump.

She captioned the post: “Taaa daahhh!” alongside baby emojis and the hashtag “round 2”.

It seems Rosie likes to keep her personal life, and love life, private, as she rarely posts photos of Jason and Jack, although the occasional family photo does make an appearance on the gram.

For Father’s Day in June 2021, the style icon posted a black and white photo of father and son on a boat looking across the sea.

“How to describe a love like this?! Happy Fathers Day @jasonstatham we love you”, read the caption.

More recently, to mark the New Year, Rosie uploaded a string of images of her, Jack, and the pair together enjoying winter walks, and cosied up indoors.

Rosie and Jason got engaged one year before they started a family.

However the couple – who have been together for over 10 years – are in no rush to walk down the aisle.

Speaking previously to ET, Rosie said: “We’re looking forward to that time. It’s also not a huge priority for us; we’re so happy. I think it will be fun to do it when the baby’s grown up a bit and he can be involved in the wedding.”