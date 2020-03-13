We finally know what the Queen’s favourite restaurant is

Lovely.

It’s unlikely that you’ll find yourself rubbing shoulders with the Queen. While Prince Harry has been spotted on commercial flights, and Kate Middleton has been seen doing the weekly food shop in Waitrose, the chances of bumping into Queen Elizabeth II are slim to none.

While she’s often out and about on official business, she’s rarely spotted running errands – and when was the last time you saw pap pictures of her sipping champers in a swanky restaurant? Exactly. Well, when you have a number of excellent chefs at your disposal at home then why wouldn’t you make the most of ordering whatever you want while you catch up on The Crown?

But every now and then, her majesty does enjoy popping out for dinner. So where do you go when you’re the Queen? Do you go for fancy food or copy the Cambridges and grab a quick takeaway?

It turns out that the Queen’s favourite restaurant is a luxury five star spot in central London (so no Big Macs, then), and it’s not too far away from her Buckingham Palace home.

Any guesses?

It’s Claridge’s. Her last trip there was in February 2016 for a Gold Service Service Scholarship to honour the UK’s best young waiting staff.

She’s also fond of Quaglino’s, apparently, an ‘upmarket European brasserie’. It was the first restaurant in the UK to invite the Queen over following her coronation in 1952, and it became the first to host a ruling British monarch.

Lastly, Queen Liz is reportedly a fan of Michelin star restaurant The Goring, which is just a few minutes away from the palace, and the Queen Mother loved it, too.

So if you do want to try your chances at meeting the monarch, get yourself a reservation at one of these restaurants.

Even if you don’t meet the Queen, you’ll enjoy a delicious (and royally approved) dinner.