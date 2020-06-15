A video of the Queen taking part in her first public Zoom call is unsurprisingly going viral

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Coronavirus has changed life as we know it, with the pandemic confining us to our homes and imposing socially distancing rules on how we work and socialise.

Even the royal family is having to follow suit, with Princess Beatrice postponing her wedding and baby Archie celebrating his birthday from Los Angeles.

It is the Queen however who has made the most news, with the monarch, currently isolating in her Windsor Castle home, forced to hold meetings and ceremonies virtually.

In fact, she did a royal first this weekend, holding a socially distanced Trooping of the Colour ceremony and streaming it online.

It was the Queen’s first public Zoom call however that made the most news, with the monarch posting a video of her call to mark Carers Week.

‘To mark Carers Week 2020, the Queen and The Princess Royal spoke to a group of carers who are supported by The @Carers.Trust to find out more about the challenges they face,’ read a caption accompanying the video. ‘The Princess Royal has been President of The Carers Trust since it was launched in 2011.

‘The Trust provides support to carers across the UK through their network of partners, as well as giving carers a voice and highlighting their work to the general public.’

So the Queen is officially a Zoom user.

Royals – they’re just like us!